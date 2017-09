PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal shooting near the Oregon-California border has shut down southbound I-5 in Jackson County.

The Oregon State Police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Saturdday about someone shooting at cars near milepost 1. Once troopers learned of the death, the Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit was called in.

ODOT said travelers in the area should expect delays.

No further details are available at this time.