Family celebrates as teen recovers from crash

Bobby Asa seems to be doing very well months after the crash

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Bobby Asa in an undated courtesy photo through Facebook, June 27, 2017 (Used with permission)
Bobby Asa in an undated courtesy photo through Facebook, June 27, 2017 (Used with permission)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Loved ones are hosting an open house for a 17-year-old who was critically hurt in a car crash in Gresham late in June. 

Bobby Asa suffered brain damage, a fractured skull and spinal cord damage when he and his friend collided in the driveway. Doctors told the family it was likely he would be paralyzed.

Bobby’s GoFundMe

That was June, and according to posts shared by his family on the Facebook page “Miracles for Bobby Asa,” he is doing much better now. He will be discharged from the hospital soon and photos show him standing and walking with assistance. He even spent a day at the Oregon International Air show in Hillsboro.

On September 30 from 1:30-5 p.m. the family is celebrating Asa’s progress with “Bake for Bobby,” an open house to thank the community for all their support. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite dessert item to share.

Bobby Asa and Robert Asa in an undated courtesy photo used with permission from Facebook, June 27, 2017.

 

