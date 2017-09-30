Family celebrates as teen recovers from crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Loved ones are hosting an open house for a 17-year-old who was critically hurt in a car crash in Gresham late in June.

Bobby Asa suffered brain damage, a fractured skull and spinal cord damage when he and his friend collided in the driveway. Doctors told the family it was likely he would be paralyzed.

That was June, and according to posts shared by his family on the Facebook page “Miracles for Bobby Asa,” he is doing much better now. He will be discharged from the hospital soon and photos show him standing and walking with assistance. He even spent a day at the Oregon International Air show in Hillsboro.

On September 30 from 1:30-5 p.m. the family is celebrating Asa’s progress with “Bake for Bobby,” an open house to thank the community for all their support. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite dessert item to share.