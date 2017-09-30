Escaped rapist Dennis Davis arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dennis Davis, the increasingly notorious convicted rapist who continues to remove his electronic monitor to escape the eyes of law enforcement, was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday in the Old Town China Town section of Portland.

Police received a tip Davis was in the area of NW Broadway and West Burnside. Officers confirmed it was the wanted 58-year-old man and took him into custody.

He is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on a meth possession charge plus a warrant connected to his rape conviction.

Davis has evaded police by removing his monitoring device several times before, including in July 2017, when he cut off his GPS bracelet. For that parole violation, he served 75 days in jail and was just released Monday.