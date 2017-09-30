Driver, 23, dies when Ford hits oak tree off Hwy 199

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a Ford F-350 died and his passenger critically injured when the pickup went off the road and slammed into an oak tree not far from Grants Pass.

Kory Firestenberg was driving the southbound pickup on Hwy 199 around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The Oregon State Police troopers said the Ford left the highway, hit the tree and ended up facing north. Firestenberg, 23, was ejected in the crash and died at the scene.

His passenger, Talon Schieffer, was rushed to Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. The 23-year-old suffered critical injuries.

The cause is still under investigation, though authorities believe both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

OSP said while they were investigating this fatal crash, another nearby crash took place when an intoxicated driver plowed into the back-end of a vehicle being flagged through the fatality. That driver ran off and has not been located.

And another driver was arrested for DUII when troopers noticed odd behavior while flagging him through the crash scene.