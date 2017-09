HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were injured in a 2-car crash in Hillsboro around noon Saturday, the Hillsboro Fire Department tweeted.

The crash happened at Tualatin Valley Highway and 45th Avenue, prompting Hillsboro police to close TV Highway at this time.

At least one person was airlifted to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

HFD on a 2 car crash at TV Hwy & 45th Ave in Hillsboro.

3 patients being transported with injuries. HPD has TV Hwy closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/iTQYd5lYoD — Hillsboro Fire Dept (@HillsboroFire) September 30, 2017