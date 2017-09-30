137-year old home uproots, splits and moves in downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People had to stop, stare and pull out their phones to capture a spectacle in downtown Portland on Saturday. It’s not every day a 137-year old Italianate home gets uprooted, split in half and hops on wheels so it can be transported.
“If you can’t tell,” Karen Karlsson said, looking at the two moving parts of the Morris Marks home, “we’re moving a house.”
Karlsson is one of the owners of the famous Morris Marks house. She said the moving project cost about $440,000.
The house will continue its trek through Portland on Sunday before making it to its new location at SW Broadway and Grant. Karlsson said the plan is to turn the home into office space and possibly housing.
“I’m happy, grateful to be a part of it,” Karlsson said, “but there’s a lot of people who work on it. It’s a beautiful house.”
137-year old Morris Marks house moves through downtown
137-year old Morris Marks house moves through downtown x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run