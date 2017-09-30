137-year old home uproots, splits and moves in downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People had to stop, stare and pull out their phones to capture a spectacle in downtown Portland on Saturday. It’s not every day a 137-year old Italianate home gets uprooted, split in half and hops on wheels so it can be transported.

“If you can’t tell,” Karen Karlsson said, looking at the two moving parts of the Morris Marks home, “we’re moving a house.”

Karlsson is one of the owners of the famous Morris Marks house. She said the moving project cost about $440,000.

The house will continue its trek through Portland on Sunday before making it to its new location at SW Broadway and Grant. Karlsson said the plan is to turn the home into office space and possibly housing.

“I’m happy, grateful to be a part of it,” Karlsson said, “but there’s a lot of people who work on it. It’s a beautiful house.”

137-year old Morris Marks house moves through downtown View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Morris Marks house moved through Portland Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 (KOIN) People stop and watch the Morris Marks house moving through Portland (KOIN) The Morris Marks house moved through Portland Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 (KOIN) Karen Karlsson is one of the owners of the Morris Marks house (KOIN) The Morris Marks house moved through Portland Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 (KOIN) People stop and watch the Morris Marks house moving through Portland (KOIN) The Morris Marks house moved through Portland Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 (KOIN) People stop and watch the Morris Marks house moving through Portland (KOIN) The Morris Marks house moved through Portland Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 (KOIN) The Morris Marks house moved through Portland Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 (KOIN) The Morris Marks house moved through Portland Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 (KOIN)