Woman, 24, charged for crash that killed her dad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 24-year-old woman and her sister will appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court Friday afternoon following a crash that left their father dead.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alma Santiago on Thursday at the agency’s Troutdale offices, officials confirmed. She was then booked into the county jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, hit and run, DUII and reckless driving.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began September 10 when deputies got reports of a single-vehicle, critical-injury crash in the 16500 block of Southeast Foster Road. Deputies learned that Migel Alejo-Cano was being transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. On September 13, Alejo-Cano died, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Initial information, according to the sheriff’s office, showed that Santiago was driving a 2007 Kia Rio and was travelling westbound on SE Foster Road when she lost control causing the vehicle to come to rest on its top.

Santiago was injured in the crash, but she did not need to go to the hospital. Her bail is set at $275,000 and she remains at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail.

Investigators have also arrested Martiza Montelongo-Sanchez, 25, and have charged her with one count each of tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution. Specific details of Montelongo-Sanchez’ alleged involvement in the crash have not been released.

Montelongo-Sanchez will also appear in court on Friday afternoon. She has been released from custody pending trial.