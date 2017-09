PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in the 17700 block of SE 21st Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Nainoa Bratt is described as Hawaiian, 5-feet-tall and 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark shorts.

He and a friend left his house in their bikes but he hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911.