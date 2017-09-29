Valbuena doubles, Trout homers lead to Angels past Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Luis Valbuena hit a two-run, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning to cap a four-run rally as the Los Angeles Angels overcame three home runs by Seattle in a 6-5 victory over the Mariners on Friday night.

Mike Trout hit two home runs for the Angels, in the process becoming the fifth player in major league history to collect 1,000 hits and 200 home runs by their age 25 season. He joined Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott and Jimmie Foxx.

Trout turned 26 last month.

Trout’s first-inning homer was overcome by back-to-back solo homers by Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager in the fourth off Tyler Skaggs (2-7). It was home run No. 39 for Cruz and No. 26 for Seager.

The Angels tied it in the bottom of the inning when Andrelton Simmons singled and eventually scored on Cliff Pennington’s sacrifice fly.