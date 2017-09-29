Red light cameras will soon catch speeders

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Red light cameras in Oregon are soon going to catch you breaking the law even if the light is green.

A new Oregon law takes effect October 6 that lets cities use red light cameras to issue speeding tickets.

In Beaverton, 4 intersections have had these cameras since 2001. There are about a dozen intersections with the cameras in Portland. These cameras will soon be programmed to catch speeders at the intersections.

If you’re speeding more than 10 miles an hour over the limit with a green light, you’ll get a ticket with a fine of at least $160. But if you’re speeding through a red light, you’ll get a speeding ticket if you’re doing more than 20 mph over the limit — but the fine could cost you more than $500.

Beaverton and Portland expect to install the speed-watching components but not until next year. The law states cities have to post signs near the cameras warning drivers.