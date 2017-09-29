Portland offers to take RVs before they’re zombies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an effort to stem the tide of so-called Zombie RVs, the City of Portland will hold a free event for people to legally transfer their old RVs to the city.
The October 29 event will be held at the Portland International Raceway. The owners of the RVs that have “little to no resale value” can transfer ownership to the city, which will then help dispose of them.
Right now the owners of the junk RVs face a financial hindrance to getting rid of it. Often, the owners give the RVs to people living on the streets either for free or minimal cost. This plan will alleviate the burden on the legal owners who don’t want the RV anymore.
“Our goal is to provide the public a way to dispose of unwanted RVs and to stem the tide of more illegal camping on our streets,” said Portland Bureau of Transportation officials on their site.
> The registered owner must live in Portland and must sign over the title in person that day
> The title must have their name on it
> Only one vehicle per owner, although that may change as the event draws closer
> Dealerships and businesses are not eligible to participate in this program
> The RVs must have no belongings inside and the tanks must be drained
> The owner must get the RV to the turn-in spot — Portland International Raceway South Paddock
The deadline to sign up is October 27. The event 2 days later runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Zombie RV cycle
Casey Dunning, who was living in a Zombie RV, told KOIN 6 News most campers get theirs when the RVs are “green-tagged” — that is, abandoned by people who don’t want to pay the disposal fees.
He said many people can’t pay to get them out of impound. Private towing companies also resell some RVs at auction cheaply, and sometimes fellow campers steal them.
In July, Mayor Ted Wheeler told KOIN 6 News there were “600 vehicles like that on the street. Last week, we had over 500 complaints.”
He added another problem is finding space to house all the problem RVs and trailers.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
