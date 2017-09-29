Portland man accused of selling stolen Disneyland passes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police arrested a man accused of using Craigslist to sell stolen passes to Disneyland.

Sgt. Chris Burley says a Portland woman purchased two three-day passes to the California attraction, only to discover at the front gate that the tickets had been stolen. The woman and her daughter had to buy new passes.

She reported the fraud Tuesday after arriving home. Police detectives searched Craigslist and found more three-day passes for sale. They arranged to buy some and sent an undercover officer to meet the seller.

Burley said Friday that 39-year-old Michael McCrobie of Portland was arrested shortly after selling stolen tickets to the officer. He faces charges of theft and computer crime.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12. Court records don’t list an attorney to speak on his behalf.