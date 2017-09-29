Portland is #2 best coffee city on National Coffee Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — It’s National Coffee Day, so have a big, steaming cup ‘o joe. You’re sitting in the No. 2 city in the nation for most things coffee.

That’s according to a national survey by WalletHub, the Washington, D.C., online financial services company. The survey found that Portland is right behind Seattle — and just ahead of San Francisco — on WalletHub’s list.

In fact, Portland is tied for first in the survey for coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes rated 4.5 stars are higher per capita (Rose City tied with San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle — Honolulu is No. 5).

Portland is also tied for first for the most coffee shops and coffee houses per capita (with New York, San Francisco and Seattle — LA brings up the rear). The Rose City also is tied for No. 1 for most coffee and tea manufacturers per capita (with Seattle, of course).

The top 10 best coffee cities, according to WalletHub, are:

1 Seattle

2 Portland

3 San Francisco

4 New York

5 Los Angeles

6 San Diego

7 Chicago

8 Denver

9 Boston

10 Washington, D.C.

The worst cities for coffee drinkers? North Las Vegas, Memphis, Toledo and Laredo.

According to a Gallup poll, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults drink coffee, and each averages 2.7 cups per day. The survey also reported that Americans consume 146 billion cups of coffee each year.

To determine the best cities for coffee drinkers, WalletHub used a 100-point scale to compare the 100 largest cities across 14 key indicators, such as coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita, the average price per pack of coffee, the average price of a cappuccino, the average spending on coffee per household, the share of households that own coffee makers, the number of coffee shops with free wi-fi, the number of doughnut shops per capita and the number of coffee lovers meetups per capita.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.