OSU researchers test Houston residents for toxic exposure

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Hundreds of Houston residents are wearing silicon wristbands that will allow researchers at Oregon State University to find out what toxic chemicals they may have been exposed to in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Gazette-Times reported Thursday that university environmental chemist Kim Anderson developed the porous wristbands to absorb molecules of organic chemicals, allowing researchers to test for more than 1,500 substances.

The Oregon researchers visited Houston last week to distribute the lightweight wristbands. They also partnered with staff at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston to pass out more wristbands to city residents.

Recipients were instructed to wear the lightweight wristbands for a week and then mail the items to Corvallis, Oregon for analysis. The researchers will generate reports for each participant.