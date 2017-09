Related Coverage Mushroom picker missing in Tillamook County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mushroom picker missing since Monday was found dead on Thursday.

Portland Mountain Rescue says the body of Michael Scott Lund, 49, was found deep in a ravine. Crews used vertical rigging skills to extract his body.

Lund got separated from his group around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Drift Creek Forest Road off Hwy 6. He was supposed to return to his car by 4 p.m.