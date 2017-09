PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the Cully neighborhood Friday evening.

Portland police said the 911 caller told police the woman was accidentally shot. She sustained a serious, but not life-threatening injury and taken taken to the hospital.

William Gordon, 21, was charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence and is being held in the Mulnomah County Jail. A gun was found at the scene and taken as evince in the ongoing investigation.