Local group collects donations to send to Puerto Rico

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local group is sending help to people in Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria earlier this month.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans are without water and power in the aftermath of the Category 4 hurricane, which hit on September 20.

The group Oregon para Puerto Rico is asking for donations of necessary items that will help in the wake of power outages, flooding and destruction. The Facebook event for the supply drive lists items they are asking for, including water purifies, first aid kids, toiletries, baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula), flashlights and batteries and many other things.

You can bring donations to 425 SE 3rd Avenue, Portland OR 97214 September 30 and October 1.

They also have a GoFundMe started to raise money for the cost of shipping those supplies to Puerto Rico.

Federal aid is finally getting to the island, but in some cases, it wasn’t enough to meet the demand of the 3.4 million people without power or running water.

Telecommunications were back for about 30 percent of the island, giving some people the critical ability to call relatives and others for help if needed. Nearly half of the supermarkets had opened, at least on reduced hours, and about 60 percent of the gas stations, though it could take hours to buy a rationed amount. In San Juan, the news that a laundromat had reopened cheered some, as did the news that some buses and the rideshare service Uber would be back online in San Juan.

Meanwhile, FEMA officials said the agency had distributed 2.5 million liters of water and 2 million meals at 11 distribution centers including the nearby islands of Culebra and Vieques. Nearly 1,700 Department of Defense personnel were on the island and 3,000 more were expected in upcoming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.