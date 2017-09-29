Feds: Man shot by police used handgun during robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A federal grand jury handed up an indicted against an accused bank robber who was later shot by Portland police immediately after a vehicle pursuit.

Jesse L. Brockner appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday where he learned the grand jury had charged him with bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a violent crime.

The indictment alleges that Brockner stole $3,431 from the U.S. Bank on Aug. 30 in the 18000 block of Southwest Farmington Road.

During the robbery, Brockner reportedly used a Ruger SR9c 9mm handgun.

The handgun, ammo and a knife were later recovered in or near the vehicle that Brockner reportedly stole in Yamhill County several hours prior to the bank robbery.

According to court documents, hours after the bank robbery, a Portland police detective was driving around Southeast Portland doing follow up investigation when he saw the supposed getaway vehicle.

The officer called for marked patrol cars to come and conduct a high-risk, felony traffic stop.

Brockner, according to police, refused to pull over. He eventually crashed his stolen getaway vehicle.

Police said the officers on scene immediately ordered him to surrender, but an officer shot at Brockner after he felt threatened when Brockner brandished a weapon.

Because the investigation of the officer’s use of force is still underway, officials have not said whether Brockner was armed with the gun or knife when he exited the car.

Brockner remains in custody and his trial is set to start in November.