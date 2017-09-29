Eagle Creek Fire burned ‘glue that held slope together’

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KOIN) — Four weeks after the Eagle Creek Fire erupted near Cascade Locks, the media is getting its first glimpse near where the fire started.

About a mile into the Eagle Creek Trail is ground zero, the spot where a teenager allegedly tossed a firework that sparked the blaze and initially trapped 153 hikers. They all got out safely the next day, but the fire continues to burn.

This is our first glimpse of the Eagle Creek Trailhead post fire.

A mile in, is where the fire started.

Suspension bridge, is badly damaged.

As of Friday, the official status shows the Eagle Creek Fire now covers 48,831 acres and is 46% contained.

Rachel Pawlitz with the US Forest Service told KOIN 6 News the area near the Eagle Creek Trailhead is a “fairly moderate burn level, but the kiosk survived the fire.”

“There’s quite a few structures that are perfectly intact,” she said, but noted at least one bridge was burned. But “the glue that held the slope together has been burned over, so the moss and all the vegetation that covered it (is gone,)” she said. “Now we have the risk of rocks and trees falling down.”

Pawlitz said Spring 2018 is “a very rough estimate” for opening the trailhead, but a lot of variables are in play.

Gov. Kate Brown will tour the Eagle Creek Fire area later Friday. KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

The silver lining? The sediment and trees that will spill into the creek, will create exceptional Salmon habitat.