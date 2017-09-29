Driver in fatal SE Portland hit-and-run due in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who allegedly killed another man in a hit-and-run crash was reportedly seen parking illegally, jaywalking and when confronted about driving said he “didn’t care,” according to newly obtained court documents.

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Jon J. Ghastin authorized a warrant be issued earlier this month that allowed the sheriff’s office to take 24-year-old Israel Aldama-Sanchez into custody.

Sanchez was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon. He is currently charged with criminally negligent homicide and hit-and-run.

According to Portland police, Sanchez was driving westbound on Stark Street approaching Southeast 148th Avenue when he struck the Corey Deshawn Simmons, 37, then turned left onto 148th Avenue, leaving the scene.

Simmons died at the scene. Sanchez would later turn himself in to police about 5 hours after the crash.

When speaking with police, Sanchez told them it was his intent “to cover up the crash by repairing his vehicle quickly,” according to court documents.

Sanchez told police that he was driving about 50 mile per hour and changing lanes at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area of where the crash occurred is 40 mph.

Records show that the DA’s Office was close to reaching a plea agreement with Sanchez and his criminal defense attorney. A change of plea hearing that been set for Oct. 2, however, that has now been cancelled.

Sanchez is due in court on Friday to get new dates. The DA’s Office has not said whether they will continue to offer a plea deal. The details of the agreement were not disclosed.