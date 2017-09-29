Better Naito ends for 2017, likely to return

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third year of the Better Naito project is coming to an end.

For the past 5 months, one northbound lane of Naito has been closed to create more space for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project’s success has the Portland Bureau of Transportation considering making it permanent, and adding it to the area south of the Hawthorne Bridge.

“We’re studying whether we should do something like Better Naito on that section of Naito, and that might be permanent,” PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera told KOIN 6 News.

Car commuters have expressed frustration over the slowed traffic, but a PBOT analysis shows it only added one extra minute to northbound drivers during rush hour.

“Definitely worth a minute of impact to have such a profound effect on access to the waterfront,” Rivera said.

Better Naito will likely come back next summer before any plans are set to make it permanent.