PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seventy-year-old Judith Ashby is lucky to be alive after spending three days trapped in her car down an embankment in rural Lane County.

Ashby said she fell asleep behind the wheel on Friday along Highway 58 near Eugene as she was driving home from work in Klamath Falls.

Days later, an ODOT bridge crew spotted her car and rescued her.

Ashby is recovering at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and is speaking with KOIN 6 News later today.