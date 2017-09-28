Vandals paint slurs, throw eggs at Menlo Park Elementary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A NE Portland elementary school was vandalized overnight, leaving school leaders disappointed with the message it sends to kids.

A patchwork of off-color paint now covers up the hateful, racist slurs that popped up overnight on the outside of Menlo Park Elementary in the David Douglas School District.

According to principal Kellie Burkhardt, surveillance video shows 2 men doing the vandalism Wednesday night.

“Luckily our custodian noticed it right away this morning, was able to get in and get it cleaned up before a majority of our students arrived,” Burkhardt said.

She said the men can be seen in the video painting the slurs and throwing eggs at the building. A portable toilet was even set on fire.

“It makes me sad that adults would model this kind of behavior in our community to our children,” Burkhardt said.

She wants everyone in their community to know that they are valued, welcome and safe at this school.

“It’s pretty upsetting to our kids and our staff and we just want everyone in our David Douglas Family and Menlo Park to know that you are welcome here and we want everyone to be at school and we want this to be a safe place,” Burkhardt said. “And we feel sad that this happened.”