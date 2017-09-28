TriMet weighs bond for Tigard-Tualatin light rail

The proposal is in the exploratory stage

Riders waiting to get on the Orange Line MAX train in Milwaukie, October 10, 2016 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – TriMet might ask congestion-weary voters to spend big money for a new light-rail line and other transportation projects.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the plan – as currently imagined – would place a $1.7 billion bond measure on the November 2018 ballot. If passed, it would impose a new property tax assessment on homeowners within the service area. The assessment would cost the average homeowner an additional $150 a year. Vehicle registration fees would also increase.

Officials with the Portland-based regional mass transit agency caution that the proposal is in the exploratory stage, and could be changed or scrapped.

The light-rail line under consideration would connect downtown Portland with its southern suburbs Tigard and Tualatin.

A recent Oregon Department of Transportation report came to a conclusion that most drivers already know – Portland-area bottlenecks have been getting worse.