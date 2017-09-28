Suspect in North Plains homicide in custody

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of Michael Arch in North Plains on September 19.

Detectives learned Christopher Jay Stephens, 40, might be in the Tualatin area and SWAT and U.S. Marshals took him into custody during a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

He is being held at the Washington County Jail on murder charges.

Stephens is the second suspect named in the death of Michael Zven Arch, who was shot to death at a home in the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road in North Plains, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The first suspect identified earlier this week was Chad Pitcher, who the sheriff’s office said was considered armed and dangerous. The warrant for Pitcher went out on September 22. Pitcher is still on the loose.

A background check on Stephens did not reveal any significant criminal history. He pleaded guilty to careless driving in Marion County in August 2015.

In Oct. 2014, Stephens wrote a letter to a Marion County Circuit Court judge after prosecutors down there charged him with criminal mischief and careless driving stemming from an incident that happened in September 2014.

According to the letter, Stephens acknowledges that he is from the Hillsboro area and that in 2014 he and his wife moved to Dallas, Oregon to start an at-home business. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he now lives in Newberg.

He explained the events that led to his prosecution, writing he was “directionally challenged” and became involved in a road-rage-like incident.

“I am terribly sorry for this whole incident as this is not the manner in which I normally behave,” Stephens wrote. He ended his letter by asking the judge, “for your consideration in dropping this case due to the fact that I do not have a criminal record in Oregon.”

Anyone who knows where Chad Pitcher is should call 503.629.0111 or 911 if he is seen.