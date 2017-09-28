Since 2009, she’s been Unidentified Person #5319

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 8 years ago, the body of a badly decomposed white woman was found by boaters in the Willamette River near Swan Island. Despite some very unique clothing, jewelry and other characteristics, she’s never been identified.

Now the Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office want your help to identify this woman. No foul play is suspected, but her family may need closure, officials said.

For more information on Unidentified Person #5319:

National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

She was between 50 and 60 years old when she was found May 31, 2009. She had her long, curly graying-brown hair wrapped in 12-inch braid secured with a turquoise-colored elastic band. She was 5-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.

Dr. Nici Vance, a forensic anthropologist with the Oregon State Police Medical Examiner Division, described the woman as full-figured, with a lace-top size 46DD bra. She had a baby blue hooded sweatshirt with white trim and a kangaroo pocket.

Distinctive jewelry from Unidentified Person #5319

The woman had extensive, “very distinctive” dental work, including upper and lower removable partial dentures. She had several filling on her natural teeth.

Perhaps the most distinctive thing about this woman was the jewelry she wore, mostly on her hands and wrists:

• On her right ring finger was a gold ring with a red middle stone, either Marquise-cut or pear-cut

• On her right wrist was a green cord bracelet with yellow daisy beaded flowers with red centers, looped twice

• Also on her right wrist was a green and red cloth woven bracelet plus 2 black elastic hair bands.

• On her left wrist was a yellow rubber stretch bracelet with the etched words, “LIVESTRONG”

• Also on her left wrist was a rainbow-colored rubber stretch bracelet with the etched words, “EMBRACE DIVERSITY”

• Around her neck was one gold chain with a small heart-shaped red stone and one gold chain with an open gold filigree heart pendant with clear stones encircling the heart

• In her left earlobe: one beaded metal earring with dangling turquoise stones in the shape of a stick figure

Despite her DNA and dental profiles being filed with the national databases, no positive ID has ever been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Offic at 503.988.0560, or Sgt. Lee Gosson by email: Lee.Gosson@mcso.us