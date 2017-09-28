KOIN Player of the week: Lakeridge’s offensive line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Near the end of the 4th quarter, minutes before the game headed to overtime, Lakeridge offensive line coach Michael Andrew took a look at the Sherwood defensive front and saw all he needed to see. Sherwood’s front 7 was worn out, tired from dealing with the Pacers’ rushing attack all night.

“In overtime we put the game in the hands of the offensive line” Andrew said, “and they really stepped up to the challenge, opening holes that (our running backs) Nick Hoddevick and Jalen John exploited.”

The offensive line, made up of TJ Jakmauh, Avery Findley, Michael Seals, Kai Tinker, Riley Wall and Tiger Shanks, proved to be the difference from start-to-finish in Lakeridge’s 49-42 win over Sherwood.

At halftime, Andrew said he challenged his team to take control. They had a great week of practice, he said, and they were healthy for the first time. After a good first half, he wanted them to finish. They did exactly what he hoped.

“We have two great running backs who don’t need massive holes to be successful,” Andrew said.

Those running backs, with the help of the Lakeridge offensive line, put together nearly identical performances. Hoddevik had 22 carries for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns while John finished with 17 carries for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Lakeridge’s offensive line is healthy, and showcasing what the future could look like. The unit has only one senior.

“It is really exciting to see how much they have grown as a group from last season,” Andrew said. “We only lose one senior so the future is really bright for this group.”

Honorable Mention Players of the Week (in alphabetical order)

Tae Brooks, La Salle, Sr., WR, 3 catches for 115 yards and a TD

Ethan Edgerly, La Salle, Jr., QB, 16 carries for 136 yards and 3 TDs

Maysen Graham, Sandyn Sr., DE, 5 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 FR, 1 3-yard TD reception

Tre’Shawn Green, Grant High School, Sr. DT, 7 tackles, 5 TFLS and 2.5 sacks

Arty Gutierrez, Westview, Sr., RB, 43 carries, 193 yards and 3 TDs

Tyler King, Sandy, Sr., QB, 21-of-27 passing for 215 yards and 3 TDs

Jobi Malary, Barlow, Jr., RB, 28 carries for 229 yards and 5 TDs

Trevor McDonald, Beaverton, Sr., RB, 28 carries for 216 yards and 4 TDs

Jalynnee McGee, Skyview, So., RB, 8 carries for 164 yards and 2 TDs

Nick Ostmo, Lincoln, Jr., RB, 24 carries for 138 yards and 1 TD

Drake Owen, Camas, Sr., WR, 8 catches for 72 yards and 2 TDs; 78 yards over 5 returns

Jaydin Proctor, David Douglas, Sr., WR, 7 catches for 127 yards and 2 TDs

Lucas Rhinevault, Gresham, Jr., RB, 18 carries for 279 yards and 5 total TDs

Cole Turner, Clackamas, Sr., WR, 7 receptions for 140 yards and 1 TD, 3 rushing attempts for 39 yards

Junior Walling, McNary, So., RB/LB, 29 carries for 171 yards and 1 TD, 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 tackles for a loss and 2 PBUs

Ryan West, Westview, Jr., LB, 7 tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 sacks