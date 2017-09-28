KOIN 6 Blitz Week 5 schedule: Southridge vs. Westview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You voted, and we listened.
For our week 5 KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week we’re heading to Westview to watch the Wildcats host the Southridge Skyhawks.
Scroll below for the others game we’ll be covering
There were 417 total votes and Southridge vs. Westview finished with 68% of the votes.
We’ll provide:
- Live highlights on Twitter
- A running game score online
- Pregame live shots from Stan Brock
- A postgame story online
- Highlights from the game on, well, Game On!
Here are the rest of the games we’re covering
- Lakeridge vs. Tigard
- Tualtin vs. Lake Oswego
- Clackamas at Barlow
Be sure to check out our KOIN 6 Blitz during the 11 p.m. newscast.