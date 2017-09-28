‘Kick ash’ helps Columbia River Gorge businesses

Related Coverage New landslide map released for Eagle Creek Fire area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hard-hit businesses in the Columbia River Gorge may get some help from Oregonians this weekend who want to “kick ash.”

The “Kick Ash” campaign on Saturday and Sunday is designed to get people to visit the Gorge now that I-84 is re-opened. Businesses in the Gorge are offering discounts and promotions through the weekend.

Then a month-long October campaign begins. “Show the Gorge Some Love” features a number of businesses offering more specials and discounts.

For a complete list of what’s happening when and who is participating, visit the Kick Ash campaign, organized by the Portland Business Alliance.