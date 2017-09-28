ICE arrests nearly 500 people in 4-day operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested nearly 500 people from 42 countries in a 4-day operation this week.

According to ICE, the “Safe City” operation targeted those who have violated immigration laws, especially people with criminal convictions, pending charges or gang affiliations or who have re-entered the country after being deported.

ICE also said 317 had criminal convictions, 68 were immigration fugitives, 104 were previously deported and 18 are known gang members or affiliates. The main criminal conviction cited was driving under the influence.

Among the 498 arrests, 33 were in Portland.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions that do not honor detainers or allow us access to jails and prisons are shielding criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and creating a magnet for illegal immigration,” said ICE Acting Director Tom Homan in a press release. “As a result, ICE is forced to dedicate more resources to conduct at-large arrests in these communities.”