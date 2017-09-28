ICE arrests nearly 500 people in 4-day operation

Among the 498 arrests, 33 were in Portland

In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Immigrant advocates on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, decried a series of arrests that federal deportation agents said aimed to round up criminals in Southern California but they believe mark a shift in enforcement under the Trump administration. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested nearly 500 people from 42 countries in a 4-day operation this week.

According to ICE, the “Safe City” operation targeted those who have violated immigration laws, especially people with criminal convictions, pending charges or gang affiliations or who have re-entered the country after being deported.

ICE also said 317 had criminal convictions, 68 were immigration fugitives, 104 were previously deported and 18 are known gang members or affiliates. The main criminal conviction cited was driving under the influence.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions that do not honor detainers or allow us access to jails and prisons are shielding criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and creating a magnet for illegal immigration,” said ICE Acting Director Tom Homan in a press release. “As a result, ICE is forced to dedicate more resources to conduct at-large arrests in these communities.”