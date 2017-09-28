Feds find 11 endangered kids in major heroin, meth bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal investigation started in 2016 resulted in the arrests of 12 people involved in a Madras-Redmond area heroin and meth distribution network.

Law enforcement, according to a press release, also identified 11 drug-endangered minors with Jefferson County Child Welfare took immediate custody of 5 of them. The FBI filed mandatory child abuse for all 11.

“The successful operation this week was designed to counter the emerging threat in Central Oregon against organized crime fueled by methamphetamine and heroin trafficking,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis.

Among the 12 people arrested, 9 were arrested on federal charges while 3 were arrested on state charges. The joint investigation was conducted by the FBI, DEA and Central Oregon Distribution Enforcement.

“This unified law enforcement effort is a significant step in dismantling a drug trafficking organization profiting off the destruction of families and communities in Central Oregon suffering the ravages of drug addiction,” said Billy Williams, the United States attorney for the district of Oregon.

All federal defendants will appear at the U.S. District Courthouse in Eugene at 1:30 pm on Thursday.

Here are the defendants and their charges

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin (federal)

– Lima, Mauricio – age 36 of Madras, Oregon

– Dominguez, Isaac – age 32 of Madras, Oregon

– Harper, Sherry – age 45 of Redmond, Oregon

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (federal)

– Boynton, Heather – age 26 of Madras, Oregon

– Plazola, Desmond – age 29 of Warm Springs, Oregon

– Barajas, Leonel – age 29 of Madras, Oregon

– Billingsley, Trever – age 26 of Madras, Oregon

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin (federal)

– Preston Mortensen – age 29 of Bend, Oregon

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (federal)

– Marlena Biever – age 38 of Redmond, Oregon

Parole violation charge (Jefferson County warrant)

– Eric Brian Wilkinson, age 23, hometown unknown

Failure to Appear for theft 3rd degree (Deschutes County warrant)

– Lindsy Renee Haney, age 22, of Redmond, Oregon

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (state charge)

Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school (state charge)

Felon in possession of a firearm — 3 counts (state charges)

– Juan Jose Vega, age 27, of Culver, Oregon