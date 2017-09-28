Driver unaware ‘ride-share bandit’ robbed bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a “ride-share bandit” who robbed a bank on Wednesday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a man took a ride-share from downtown Portland to the Umpqua Bank in north Wilsonville and robbed the bank using a demand note. He took the ride-share back and got out near the Fred Meyer in Northwest Portland.

The driver was unaware of the bank robbery. Detectives interviewed the driver, who is not a suspect. Officials did not disclose which ride-share service the suspect used.

The man is described as black, in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sunglasses and an Adidas track suit.

Wilsonville PD detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the Ride-Share Bandit. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 17-25691.