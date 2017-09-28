Concordia neighbors share video of burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Concordia neighborhood in Northeast Portland has been hit with multiple burglaries recently and residents who said they aren’t used to locking their doors and plan to start.

On Sunday, September 17, a home on NE 41st and Killingsworth was hit the hardest. A man was caught on surveillance video casually walking around, stealing things from the basement. The victims said he took tools, backpacks, a bike and many other things.

“I’m sure it was like, he was homeless and he needed things to sell to survive,” victim Peggy Reed said. “I don’t want any harm to him. Mostly I just want my bike back. I haven’t been able to bike to work and I love biking to work.”

Neighbors were also hit and had credit cards and a speaker stolen.

The Portland police are investigating the burglaries, but with around 4,000 burglaries a year and only 6 officers assigned to investigate them, catching suspects is increasingly difficult. That’s why police recommend having surveillance equipment and being vigilant with neighborhood watch programs.