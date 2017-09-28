Beer and Cider Fest canceled due to rain, snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beer and Cider Fest, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to expected snow and rain as well as colder temperatures.

The festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 9, however, it was postposted until Sept. 30 after the Eagle Creek Fire continued to spread.

The 50th anniversary celebration planned to have 10 local brewers offering different seasonal beer, wine, cider and live music.

The event was supposed to take place at Mt. Hood Meadows, but the area is expected to see temperatures no higher than 40 degrees as well as snow and rain starting Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Organizers said the weather would prevent them from being able to “present the experience we would want for this kind of festival.”

However, they said they will focus their efforts on the Oct. 5 Slabtown Block Party.