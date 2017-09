PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like most 6-year-olds, Joey is full of energy. He is a little boy with special needs who needs the love and care of a committed family.

Wednesday’s Children are wards of the state being raised by foster families until they can find a permanent, adoptive home. In Joey’s case, it can be a challenge.

All children are special. Joey needs a little extra attention and love.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.