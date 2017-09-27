TriMet board to learn why ridership is dropping

Related Coverage TriMet adds service, adjusts schedules on 5 bus lines

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The TriMet board of directors is scheduled to receive a briefing on ridership trends as trips on the regional transit system are declining.

The analysis will be presented by Bernie Bottomly, TriMet’s executive director of public affairs, at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The agency’s most recent monthy report says systemwide ridership decreased 2.7 percent in July compared to the prior year’s level. Weekly boardings decreased 0.9 percent on buses, 4.8 percent on MAX, 7.8 percent on WES and 2.3 percent on LIFT/Cab.

According to the report, July 2017 revenues were $9.4 million, a 2.1 percent decline from the prior year level.

On a positive note for the agency, the total number of trips taken on the TriMet’s newest light rail line, the MAX Orange Line between Portland and Milwaukie, grew from 3,285,400 in its first year of operation to 3,484,200 in year two, a 6.1 percent increase.

The overall decline is happening as ridership is also falling in many transit systems across the country. Commonly cited reasons include the improving economy and continuing lower gas prices, which are encouraging people to drive more, and the expansion of ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

Also in Portland over the past few months, the horrific attack by an alleged white supremacist on MAX riders and the summer’s record high temperatures could have affected ridership. Activists have also complained that TriMet transit police are targeting minority riders as the Trump Administration is increasing enforcement of immigration restrictions, a charge TriMet denies.

The decline is especially significant for regional land use planners who count on TriMet to provide service to an increasing percent of residents as the regional population is projected to increase through 2035.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.