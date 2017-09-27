Trial delayed for man accused of sexually exploiting teen

Related Coverage Tigard man accused of sexually exploiting teen girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The federal trial for a man accused of sexually exploiting children has been delayed.

David Ernest Otto’s trial was supposed to start later this fall, but court records now show the 5-day trial has been pushed back until late January.

The investigation into Otto began in 2016 when a mother in Sonora, California reported to police that her then-15 year-old daughter had been communicating with a man on Instagram, according to court documents. When police reviewed the girl’s Instagram account they found that the man had asked the teen to send him nude pictures of herself and that the conversations he was having with her included topics such as masturbation, bondage, fellatio, and the production of child pornography.

The chat log also showed the man had sent the teen pornographic imagines and had received nude images from the teen, according to court documents.

Investigators were able to track down the IP address that was communicating with the teen during the time when some of the messages and photos were sent. The IP address came back to Otto, who lives in Tigard, according to court documents.

The delay in trial was granted to give Otto’s criminal defense attorney more time to prepare for the trial. It was the second time the trial has been delayed.

U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown ordered earlier this month that no more continuances be granted unless there are extraordinary circumstances.