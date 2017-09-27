Toy testers: NW Portland kids judge the latest toys

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday season is coming, and toys will — if they haven’t already — be in high demand. Some of the latest educational toys from manufacturers are being tested by kids in Northwest Portland.

Children up to 12 years old at the Goddard School, a private preschool, are playing with and either giving their stamp of approval or disapproval on products offered by toy manufacturers before they hit the open market. The school is one of a few across the country that are participating.

The diner play-set and the newest version of colored sand are some of the toys students are testing. The testing process is an immersive one, and while kids play with the products, teachers watch and rate the toys.

Reviewing can entail many factors.

“How long did they play with the toy? How long were they interested in the toy? What were the comments made about it?” Lisa Meiling, the executive director of the Goddard School, said about the review process. “Were they actively involved in playing with the toy like the sand for example — everybody likes to get messy and get into stuff. They love that. Dramatic play? They love playing pretend kitchen.”

The top-10 rated toys of the 25 tested will be released before Christmas.