Stolen car connects man to Salem bank robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A robbery on Wednesday at Key bank in Northeast Salem led to the arrest of a man after officers later connected him to a stolen car and tracked him down.

David Stotts, 34, was later arrested and is currently being held on a probation violation and heroin possesion, though the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll add more charges later.

Stotts, according to police, entered the bank and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Bank employees provided a car description and license plate number, which was identified as a stolen car.

Police used the reported car information to locate Stotts at an apartment complex where he left the area in a different vehicle. Officers pulled over Stotts and he tried to escape on foot. Police say he was captured a short distance later.