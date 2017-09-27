Man, 31, shot to death by Eugene police

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man killed by two officers in Eugene after he allegedly pointed a rifle at them.

Eugene Police said Wednesday that 31-year-old Roger Craig Nielsen was fatally shot Tuesday at an apartment complex.

Police say officers went to the complex after learning an armed man was holding a woman and her child hostage.

The suspect then left on foot, and police thought he might have fled to a relative’s apartment nearby.

Police say officers saw Nielsen in an apartment and ordered him to come out with his hands up. Police say Nielsen came out with a rifle pointed at officers and refused to drop the weapon.

Two officers fired, striking Nielsen who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the names of the officers are being withheld until investigative interviews are complete.