Police: Hillsboro man arrested after killing his cat

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man was arrested after he reportedly killed his cat overnight Wednesday.

Police responded to 1818 SE Hanover St. after a neighbor called to advise that the resident, Michael Scott Klein, was having a mental crisis and killed his cat during the night.

Klein’s dog was also reportedly dead.

Based on observations made by the officer’s and the caller’s statements, Hillsboro Police obtained a warrant to search the house.

Klein was booked into the Washington County Jail on a civil hold and was also charged with first-degree aggravated animal abuse.

According to family and neighbors, Klein has been experiencing mental health issues recently.

The case is under investigation.