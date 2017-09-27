Permits may be required for rentals along OR coast

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — With more residential homes being used as vacation rentals, Clatsop County may enforce regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of renters and also limit issues with neighbors.

This would require vacation rental owners to obtain a permit from the Community Development Department. Permits would only be issued once the property passes an examination showing that the house meets the minimum standards on electrical, heating and septic systems, stairways, decks and balconies as well as the number and location of emergency exits, smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

The proposed regulation is only for unincorporated Clastop County and doesn’t affect Cannon Beach, Astoria or Gearhart.

In the past, vacation rentals along the coast have had issues with too many people staying in homes– causing issues with neighbors. The board also previously said there has been a growth in the number of short-term rentals and complaints about inadequate septic systems in rental homes.

The potential regulations would set the maximum occupancy at three people per sleeping area plus two more. The permits would also include requirements for garbage containers, off-street parking and “quiet times” between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

With the new regulations, rental owners would be required to collect and pay the county’s transient room tax.

The permits for short-term rentals would be valid for five years and can be renewed following another inspection. The permit could also be transferred to new owners.

However, these regulations wouldn’t place a limit on the amount of vacation rentals allowed in the county.

The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners will discuss the proposed short-term rental ordinance at its 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday.