People in the Portland area can now Text 911

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can now text 911 for emergency services in Portland and some surrounding counties.

The city announced Wednesday it has implemented Text 911, which they say is intended to benefit those who hard deaf or hard of hearing, as well as those who can’t speak under certain circumstances. The city also said Text 911 should be used only for in-progress emergencies. Clackamas County, Clark County, Clatsop County, Columbia County, Marion County, and Washington County are counties with 911 services that’ll use the system.

Laura Wolfe with Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications told KOIN 6 back in January that there was a serious need for dispatchers to be able to communicate with people through text messaging.

“It’s really critical for the people in the deaf, hard of hearing communities to be able to communicate, if there’s a domestic violence situation where, you know, you could have somebody that can’t call.”

