Mussels to plywood glue: OSU prof earns Golden Goose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It all began with mussels. Professor Kaichang Li wondered how mussels stuck so well to rough surfaces while they were in water.

His curiosity about mussels and the protein they produce led him to similar properties in soy. Funded by the US Department of Agriculture, he invented a soy-based adhesive for plywood.

Until about 15 years ago, most plywood used a formaldehyde-based adhesive that was known to cause cancer. But Li, a wood science and engineering professor at Oregon State University, found a better way.

In 2003, Columbia Forest Products began working with him to move all of its plywood facilities away from the formaldehyde to the soy-based adhesive.

“Formaledhyde was becoming a bigger and bigger issue. It was just showing up in more studies, more cancer studies,” Steve Pung, the Vice President of technology and innovation for Columbia Forest Products, previously said. “This was presented as a solution that could replace all of the formaldehyde adhesives in our company.”

Now, 60% of the plywood adhesive used throughout the entire industry is soy-based, safe and extremely effective.

Li’s invention means you can buy things like kitchen cabinets made with formaldehyde-free wood glue.

Wednesday, nearly 15 years later, Professor Li was awarded a Golden Goose Award at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC.

Li, who was in the nation’s capital to receive the award, told KOIN 6 News via Skype it feels “pretty good, pretty exciting” to get this award.

The Golden Goose Award goes to scientists whose federally-funded work was initially thought to be silly or odd turned out to provide significant benefits to society.

His development, he said, “is a big invention” for the industry. “In the past they used a toxic glue and now we have a really environmentally-friendly adhesive so, basically, everybody benefits from it.”

Li said he’s working on a new invention, a pressure-sensitive adhesive based on vegetable oil. He added they’re trying to make commercialize a small company in Portland.

“It’s really green, really nice adhesive,” he told KOIN 6 News. This “sticky stuff” could be used for duct tape, post-it notes or even stamps.