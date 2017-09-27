Man charged for deadly Pat Pfeifer Park shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – A 27-year-old will appear in court Wednesday morning on allegations that he shot and killed another man in early August at a Gresham park, officials confirmed.

Ajon Brandon Webster was arrested by the United States Marshals Service and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon, court and jail records show.

Webster has been linked to the murder of Adrian Gilberto Berg. According to Gresham Police, Berg, 32, was found dead at Pat Pfeifer Park in Gresham on Aug.6, 2017. His death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office.

Police said Berg was attending a gathering at the park when he was shot.

Records show that a grand jury handed up a murder indictment against Webster in late August. It was immediately sealed by prosecutors and unsealed on Wednesday morning.

Webster is expected to appear in court at 9:45 a.m. at the Multnomah County Justice Center.

Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued against Webster on August 6. The affidavit, which could provide details on the probable cause detectives had developed, remains sealed.