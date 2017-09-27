Don’t want a ticket? Keep phone off while driving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s new distracted driving law goes into effect Sunday, and while police won’t be ramping up patrols, they want drivers to know that if you do get caught, penalties will be a lot worse.

When the new law kicks in, drivers can be pulled over for not only texting and talking on the phone, but also for navigating, using social media and any other “hands-on” use.

Just holding an electronic device in your hands is enough reason to get pulled over, even while stuck in traffic or at a stoplight.

ODOT has previously said that distracted driving leads to a crash approximately every three hours on Oregon roads.

If drivers want to use their phones while in the car, they have to be pulled over and safely parked and also have their car in park.

Portland Police Sgt. Ty Engstrom said, “I would not advise anybody to be driving with that in their hand and just looking at it or doing anything like that because the goal is to not be distracted…to have both hands on the wheel.”

The law does have exceptions for commercial motor vehicle drivers and bus drivers using devices for their work.

According to police, the best way to avoid a ticket is to either turn your devices off or put them in the glove box.