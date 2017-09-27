Dennis Richardson plans trade visit to China

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson says he’s visiting China on a 12-day trade mission in November.

Richardson made 11 trips to China during his years as a state lawmaker, but this will be his first since getting elected to the statewide office last year.

Richardson said Wednesday that his flight is being paid for with money from his official travel budget, but he’s using his own money to upgrade his seat on the 12-hour flight.

Local Chinese governments will pay his expenses while in the country.

He says the mission will give Oregon businesses traveling with the delegation a chance to network with consumers, distributors, and Chinese government officials.