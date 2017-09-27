Convicted rapist-kidnapper on the loose again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a dangerous offender who allowed his electronic monitoring device to die on September 26.

Dennis John Davis, 58, was last located near the south side of the Moda Center around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Multnomah County officials said he is currently transient.

Davis has evaded police by removing his monitoring device several times before, including in July 2017. He has been sanctioned to jail for violating his parole 11 times since he was released in June 2015. He was sentenced to prison in 1993 for rape, sodomy and kidnapping.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.