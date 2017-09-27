Burglary suspect found sleeping in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man caught sleeping in a stolen 2000 Toyota Celica was arrested in Southwest Portland and charged for burglaries in Portland and Beaverton earlier in the week.

Anthony Mathis, a 22-year old from Medford, was also in possession of heroin and meth when he was arrested.

Officers originally responded to a call about an unwanted person near the Lamb’s Garden Home Marketplace in Portland. When they got there, an officer recognized the car as stolen. They arrested Mathis and then found evidence that connected him to a burglary on the 8300 block of Southwest 24th Ave. and a burglary in Beaverton.

Mathis was lodged in Multnomah County jail and charged with first degree burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of heroin and meth.