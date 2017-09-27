‘At least 20 minor victims’ in child porn case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Dallas, Oregon man is accused of posing as a minor to send, receive and stream live images of child porn, according to court documents.

The investigation started around February 2016 when the Redmond Police Department got word from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that several minor victims had sent naked pictures or videos of themselves, including images and videos that involve masturbation, to Brandon Kautz.

Detectives learned that Kautz had used Facebook to pose as younger females in order to entice the minor victims into sending sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves and their younger brothers, according to court documents.

“Some of the images and videos requested by Kautz and sent to him or steamed live constitute child pornography because they involve children engaged in sex acts including masturbation,” according to court documents.

Investigators learned that Kautz also sent nude photos of himself to the minors. In one conversation, Kautz was speaking with a 16-year-old boy and asked to see naked photos of the boy’s 12-year-old brother, according to court documents.

Detectives learned that Kautz had contacted minors in Iowa and Arizona, according to court documents.

Many of the conversations included in the court documents are too graphic for reproduction on KOIN.com.

Police in Redmond were able to trace down Kautz’ IP address and using subpoena powers, confirmed that he was the registered user, records show. Detectives “identified at least 20 minor victims” who sent, or received, sexually explicit images to Kautz.

The investigation into Kautz is continuing, according to court documents filed in Deschutes County. Prosecutors there claim that the victims range in age from 10-17 years old.

State prosecutors have called Kautz a flight risk based on his potential for prison time, if convicted.

Kautz is charged in U.S. District Court with receipt of child porn, possession of child porn and production or attempted production of child porn. In Deschutes County Circuit Court, he is charged with using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sexual abuse, luring a minor and being in possession of materially that is sexually explicit of a child.

He is scheduled to enter a plea on Nov. 7.

Records in Deschutes County show that Kautz has posted bail and has been released from custody. Earlier this month, a federal judge allowed Kautz to remain out of custody pending trial.